Tigers manager AJ Hinch informed Teheran (back) on Wednesday that he secured a spot on the Opening Day roster, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Teheran had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee, so the Tigers will have to make a transaction at some point in the next week to make his addition to the 40-man roster official. The Tigers are likely to open up space for Teheran by placing Spencer Turnbull on the COVID-19 injured list, a transaction that would clear a spot on the both the 40-man and active rosters. Turnbull isn't expected to be in store for a lengthy absence, so Teheran may need to pitch well in his first start or two with Detroit to strengthen his case for holding down a rotation spot when the Tigers are back to full strength. Through his first four outings of the Grapefruit League season, Teheran posted a 2.45 ERA and 0.64 WHIP while striking out 15 over 11 innings.