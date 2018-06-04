Tazawa signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Tazawa was cut loose by the Marlins earlier in the year after struggling to a 9.00 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 5.9 BB/9 across 20 innings. He did strike out 24 batters over those frames, and owns a career 4.16 ERA across 387.1 big-league innings, so the veteran reliever should be able to work his way to the Tigers' bullpen after some time in the minors, assuming he holds his own.

