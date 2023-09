The Tigers promoted Bigbie to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old outfielder began 2023 with High-A West Michigan, and he'll now reach Triple-A for the final few weeks of the minor-league season. Bigbie put up impressive numbers with Double-A Erie, slashing .366/.425/.559 with 11 homers and 42 RBI across 266 plate appearances. If he manages to stay hot in Triple-A, Bigbie will likely open 2024 with Toledo and have a chance at reaching the majors later in the year.