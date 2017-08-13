Tigers' Justin Upton: Blasts game-winning homer Saturday
Upton went 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs and three RBI Saturday against the Twins.
Upton's 22nd blast of the year won the game for the Tigers in the bottom of the ninth inning. He's left in the yard five times this month, and he's currently posting an outstanding .526 slugging percentage.
