Tigers' Justin Upton: Blasts grand slam Friday

Upton went 2-for-4 with a grand slam Friday against the Orioles.

Upton launched his 20th homer at the perfect time, as he erased a 2-1 deficit to lead the Tigers to a road victory. He's definitely found his power stroke lately, as he's launched four homers along with a pair of doubles over his past six games to raise his slugging percentage from.496 to .528.

