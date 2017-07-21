Tigers' Justin Upton: Collects two hits in Thursday loss

Upton went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Royals.

Upton has two hits in three straight games, and he's raised his batting average eight points in that span. With J.D. Martinez now in Arizona, the Tigers will be counting on big production from Upton, along with Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez.

