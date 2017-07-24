Tigers' Justin Upton: Collects two hits, stolen base Sunday
Upton went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a steal, an RBI and a run in Sunday's win over the Twins.
It was a busy day for the 29-year-old, who stole his third base in the last week. While Upton doesn't run quite like he used to, he now has nine stolen bases this season and looks like a lock to reach double digits in both homers and steals for the sixth time in his career. That combination of power and speed makes Upton a very valuable fantasy asset.
More News
-
Tigers' Justin Upton: Hits three-run blast•
-
Tigers' Justin Upton: Collects two hits in Thursday loss•
-
Tigers' Justin Upton: Collects two hits, stolen base Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Justin Upton: On base all four times up in win over Giants•
-
Tigers' Justin Upton: Rejoins starting nine Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Justin Upton: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...