Tigers' Justin Upton: Collects two hits, stolen base Sunday

Upton went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a steal, an RBI and a run in Sunday's win over the Twins.

It was a busy day for the 29-year-old, who stole his third base in the last week. While Upton doesn't run quite like he used to, he now has nine stolen bases this season and looks like a lock to reach double digits in both homers and steals for the sixth time in his career. That combination of power and speed makes Upton a very valuable fantasy asset.