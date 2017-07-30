Tigers' Justin Upton: Drives in six Sunday

Upton went 4-for-5 with a grand slam and six total RBI in Sunday's win over the Astros.

Upton was dialed in from the start, and he now has 17 home runs and 67 RBI this season. He also has 10 steals, making him a valuable fantasy asset due to his power-speed combo. Upton was productive last year with 31 home runs and 87 RBI, but his .281 average this year is a marked improvement from his .246 average in 2016.