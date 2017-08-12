Tigers' Justin Upton: Drives in two Friday
Upton went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's loss to the Twins.
That's back-to-back multi-hit games for Upton, who's now hitting .278 this season with an .883 OPS. The 29-year-old also has 21 home runs, 80 RBI and 10 stolen bases, as his second season in Detroit has been a success despite the struggles of the team.
