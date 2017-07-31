Tigers' Justin Upton: Expected to stick in Detroit

The Tigers said they will not be trading Upton before Monday's deadline and will examine his market during the winter, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

It doesn't appear Upton will be part of the Tigers' fire sale. A free agent after the 2021 season, he remains a big part of their future. At 29 years old, Upton -- who's sizzled with a .281/.372/.511 line, 17 home runs, 67 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 403 plate appearances -- still has plenty of his prime years ahead of him.

