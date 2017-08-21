Tigers' Justin Upton: Goes deep Sunday
Upton went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.
Upton now has 26 home runs this season, and he's got a good shot of topping his career high of 31 -- a mark he set in 2011 and equaled last season. The 29-year-old also has 90 RBI, which puts him in good position to make a run at his career high of 102, set in 2014. With 10 stolen bases to boot, Upton has been a strong fantasy asset across the board.
