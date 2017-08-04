Tigers' Justin Upton: Hits 19th bomb
Upton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored during Thursday's win over Baltimore.
Upton is turning in another solid fantasy campaign with excellent cross-category production. He's up to a .279/.367/.518 slash line with 19 homers, 71 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 65 runs for the year, and considering the 29-year-old outfielder is still in the heart of his prime, there's no reason to expect his production to dip significantly moving forward.
More News
