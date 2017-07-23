Tigers' Justin Upton: Hits three-run blast
Upton went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run during Saturday's loss to the Twins.
This was Upton's first home run since June 29, but he did post a respectable .907 OPS during the power drought. It's encouraging that the slugger hasn't been fully reliant on the long ball this season, and he's now up to a .277/.365/.505 slash line with 16 bombs, 60 RBI, eight stolen bases and 58 runs. Those are big fantasy numbers in all settings.
