Tigers' Justin Upton: Hits three-run blast

Upton went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run during Saturday's loss to the Twins.

This was Upton's first home run since June 29, but he did post a respectable .907 OPS during the power drought. It's encouraging that the slugger hasn't been fully reliant on the long ball this season, and he's now up to a .277/.365/.505 slash line with 16 bombs, 60 RBI, eight stolen bases and 58 runs. Those are big fantasy numbers in all settings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast