Tigers' Justin Upton: Hits two-run shot Monday

Upton went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Monday's loss to Texas.

Upton has caught fire of late with seven homers, 24 RBI and 12 runs through his past 15 games, and he's now up to a rock-solid .281/.366/.532 slash line for the season. He's locked into the heart of the Detroit lineup, so the 29-year-old outfielder projects to continue providing excellent cross-category numbers.