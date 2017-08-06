Tigers' Justin Upton: Homers in third straight game Saturday
Upton went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Orioles.
Upton provided the Tigers a first-inning lead, but those would be the only runs the team would score in a losing effort. His phenomenal hot streak continues, as he's now left the yard in five of his last seven games -- including each of his last three -- and he's raised his slugging percentage to .533 in the process.
