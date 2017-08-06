Tigers' Justin Upton: Homers in third straight game Saturday

Upton went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Orioles.

Upton provided the Tigers a first-inning lead, but those would be the only runs the team would score in a losing effort. His phenomenal hot streak continues, as he's now left the yard in five of his last seven games -- including each of his last three -- and he's raised his slugging percentage to .533 in the process.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast