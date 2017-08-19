Tigers' Justin Upton: Huge night at plate in Friday loss

Upton went 4-for-5 with a double, two homers, three runs and three RBI Friday against the Dodgers.

Upton doubled in the Tigers' first run of the game before launching his 24th and 25th bombs of the year, but it wasn't enough for the team to pull out a win. He's left the yard eight times this month, and he continues to be a fantastic option who's not only been a solid source of power, but he's also added double-digit steals.