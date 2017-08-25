Tigers' Justin Upton: Launches home run Thursday
Upton went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Yankees.
Upton was overshadowed by several tussles between the two teams, but he once again had a strong day at the plate. Upton now has 27 home runs and 91 RBI, to go along with a strong .286/.370/.555 slash line. After a slow start to his time in Detroit, the 30-year-old has reestablished himself as one of the best hitters in baseball.
