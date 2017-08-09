Tigers' Justin Upton: Receives day off Wednesday
Upton is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.
The Tigers didn't report that Upton succumbed to any sort of injury in Tuesday's contest, so it's expected that he's simply receiving a maintenance day after starting in 31 consecutive games. The heavy workload might have been starting to wear on Upton, who had gone hitless in 10 at-bats over the past three contests. Andrew Romine will pick up the start in left field Wednesday, but it's expected that Upton will be back out there for the series finale.
