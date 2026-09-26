The Tigers reinstated Verlander (hamstring/hip) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start Saturday against the Pirates, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

After missing the majority of the season due to hamstring and hip issues, Verlander will return from the IL to make what will be the final start of his Hall of Fame career. He never made any rehab appearances in the minors, so his outing Saturday is likely to be brief. Andrew Sears was optioned to the minors to make room for Verlander on the active roster, and Kerry Carpenter (foot) moved to the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man spot.