Play

Tigers' Justin Verlander: Being discussed in trade to Houston

The Tigers and Astros have been discussing a trade involving Verlander, although a deal remains a "long shot," Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The two teams discussed a deal before the July 31 deadline, but nothing came of the chatter. Verlander's contract ($28 million owed in both 2018 and 2019, and a $22 million option for 2020) was reportedly a stumbling block at the time, so conceivably the Tigers would have to eat a decent portion of his salary. But to do that, the team may ask for prospects that Houston isn't willing to part with, which is why sources believe a gap still remains between the teams. Verlander is scheduled to take the mound for the Tigers Tuesday against the Rangers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast