Tigers' Justin Verlander: Being discussed in trade to Houston

The Tigers and Astros have been discussing a trade involving Verlander, although a deal remains a "long shot," Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The two teams discussed a deal before the July 31 deadline, but nothing came of the chatter. Verlander's contract ($28 million owed in both 2018 and 2019, and a $22 million option for 2020) was reportedly a stumbling block at the time, so conceivably the Tigers would have to eat a decent portion of his salary. But to do that, the team may ask for prospects that Houston isn't willing to part with, which is why sources believe a gap still remains between the teams. Verlander is scheduled to take the mound for the Tigers Tuesday against the Rangers.