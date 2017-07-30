Tigers' Justin Verlander: Cruises to win Sunday

Verlander (6-7) picked up the win Sunday against the Astros. He pitched six scoreless innings, giving up five hits and three walks. He struck out six.

Detroit hitters produced 13 runs in this one, giving Verlander more than enough to work with. The veteran hurler has now gone at least six innings and allowed three earned runs or less in three straight starts, and he's struck out 23 batters over 20 innings during the stretch. Trade rumors have been swirling around Verlander, but if he remains in Detroit past Monday's deadline, his next start is slated for Friday in Baltimore.