Verlander didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Pirates, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

In his first start since March 30, and the final outing of his Hall of Fame career, the 43-year-old Verlander showed he still had something left in the tank. He did serve up solo shots to Brandon Lowe and Jacob Gonzalez and left the mound in line for a loss, but the Tigers made sure that didn't happen by rallying in the ninth inning, as Eduardo Valencia walked it off with a homer. When Verlander did get lifted after 91 pitches (57 strikes), it was his daughter who came to the mound instead of manager A.J. Hinch to collect him and lead him into retirement. Verlander finishes his career with 3,560 strikeouts, eighth all time in MLB history.