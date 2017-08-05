Tigers' Justin Verlander: Fans 10 in Friday victory

Verlander (7-7) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out 10 across seven innings to earn the win Friday against the Orioles.

Verlander allowed solo homers in the second and third innings, but otherwise was masterful, and though he left the contest with a 2-1 deficit, the offense came up with four runs in the top of the eighth inning to help them earn his seventh victory of the season. He's now held opponents scoreless in back-to-back starts while firing quality starts in each of his last four outings to lower his ERA to 4.20. He could be rounding into top form just in time to help fantasy owners for the stretch run. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Pirates.

