Tigers' Justin Verlander: Fans eight in Wednesday's no-decision
Verlander gave up two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out eight but had to settle for a no-decision in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.
If the veteran right-hander was auditioning for other teams as the trade deadline approaches he made a great impression, firing 78 of 107 pitches for strikes while delivering his 11th quality start of the year. Barring a change in uniform before then, Verlander will get a rematch with the Royals back home in Detroit on Monday.
