Tigers' Justin Verlander: Fans nine in Sunday's win

Verlander (9-8) allowed one run over eight innings and struck out nine batters while picking up a win Sunday against the Dodgers.

Verlander was nothing short of terrific Sunday, as he shut down one of the league's most powerful offenses en route to a victory. His only mistake came in the sixth inning when Curtis Granderson managed to hit a solo home run off the righty. Otherwise, he was dominant as he allowed a mere two hits and walked just a single batter. Verlander will look to carry his momentum into a favorable matchup against the White Sox on Saturday.