Tigers' Justin Verlander: Fans nine through seven in no-decision

Verlander allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine batters through seven innings during Monday's loss to Kansas City. He didn't factor into the decision.

Verlander had allowed three runs or fewer in nine of his previous 10 starts with a respectable 4.18 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 8.5 K/9, and those numbers are inflated by a single tough outing July 2 against Cleveland (seven runs allowed through just 3.1 innings). Verlander's name has been included in plenty of rumors leading into the trade deadline, so there are some potential unknowns ahead, but a relocation to a contender would probably benefit the veteran's fantasy value. Barring a deal, Verlander projects to face the Astros at Comerica Park in his next start.