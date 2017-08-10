Tigers' Justin Verlander: Flirts with no-no in dominant outing

Verlander (8-7) was masterful in Wednesday's win over the Pirates, allowing just one hit while walking three and striking out six over eight shutout innings.

Verlander had a no-hitter going until there were two outs in the sixth, but a Josh Bell double ended his bid. Manager Brad Ausmus elected not to give Verlander a chance at the complete game shutout, pulling him after eight innings and 113 pitches with the team up 10-0. Still, the 34-year-old righty seems to have found the fountain of youth judging by his last three starts. Over that stretch, Verlander's 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA and 22:6 K:BB in 21 innings. He'll need to be at the top of his game once again to find success in his next start Monday in Texas.