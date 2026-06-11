Tigers' Justin Verlander: Gives up four homers in rehab start

Verlander (hip) struck out three and allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks across 5.2 innings in a rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo.

After tossing five shutout innings and 64 pitches in his first rehab outing with Toledo on June 2, Verlander wasn't quite as sharp in the second start of his rehab assignment. Though he was able to stretch out to 86 pitches and averaged 92.9 mph with his four-seamer during the outing, Verlander struggled to execute, particularly with his slider. He allowed four home runs in the start, three of which came off sliders and traveled at least 400 feet. Despite the shaky performance, Verlander could still be cleared to return from the 60-day injured list during next week's series in Houston to make his first start with the Tigers since March 30. He's expected to throw a bullpen session in front of the Tigers' brass over the weekend before a decision is made on his next step.