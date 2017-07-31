Tigers' Justin Verlander: Likely staying put

The Tigers said they will not be trading Verlander before Monday's deadline and will examine his market during the winter, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

It appears nothing significant has materialized, so unless Detroit is overwhelmed in the waning hours before the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff, Verlander will remain a Tiger. The club and his fantasy owners can only hope his Sunday gem (six scoreless innings) is a sign of better things to come in the second half.