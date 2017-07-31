Tigers' Justin Verlander: Likely staying put
The Tigers said they will not be trading Verlander before Monday's deadline and will examine his market during the winter, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
It appears nothing significant has materialized, so unless Detroit is overwhelmed in the waning hours before the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff, Verlander will remain a Tiger. The club and his fantasy owners can only hope his Sunday gem (six scoreless innings) is a sign of better things to come in the second half.
More News
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Cruises to win Sunday•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Fans nine through seven in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Fans eight in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Suffers seventh loss of season Friday•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Not actively being shopped•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Takes loss against Indians•
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...