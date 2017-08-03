Tigers' Justin Verlander: Sent to revocable trade waivers

Verlander was placed on revocable waivers Wednesday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

This does not necessarily mean Verlander will change clubs. Many, if not most, major-league players are exposed to this process following the non-waiver trade deadline, and the club could even pull him back if he's claimed. Also, as a 10-and-5 player, Verlander has a full no-trade clause. On top of all this, he's due $56 million across 2018 and 2019. There's plenty of risk in an organization taking on that commitment to receive what looks like waning production. Verlander, who turns 35 next season, holds a 4.29 ERA with a 22.1 strikeout percentage and a career-worst 10.5 percent walk rate.