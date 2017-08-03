Tigers' Justin Verlander: Sent to revocable trade waivers
Verlander was placed on revocable waivers Wednesday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
This does not necessarily mean Verlander will change clubs. Many, if not most, major-league players are exposed to this process following the non-waiver trade deadline, and the club could even pull him back if he's claimed. Also, as a 10-and-5 player, Verlander has a full no-trade clause. On top of all this, he's due $56 million across 2018 and 2019. There's plenty of risk in an organization taking on that commitment to receive what looks like waning production. Verlander, who turns 35 next season, holds a 4.29 ERA with a 22.1 strikeout percentage and a career-worst 10.5 percent walk rate.
More News
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Likely staying put•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Cruises to win Sunday•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Fans nine through seven in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Fans eight in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Suffers seventh loss of season Friday•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Not actively being shopped•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...