Tigers' Justin Verlander: Set for one more rehab start

Verlander (hip) is scheduled to make a second rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Verlander turned in a successful rehab outing with Toledo back on Tuesday, tossing 64 pitches and allowing four hits and no walks while striking out three batters across five scoreless innings. Despite the strong showing, the Tigers have determined that Verlander will require at least one more outing in the minors to get stretched out further. If all goes well Wednesday, Verlander could then be reinstated from the 60-day injured list to make a start during the Tigers' three-game series in Houston that begins June 15. The 43-year-old righty made just one appearance for the Tigers this season before landing on the injured list April 4 due to left hip inflammation.