Tigers' Justin Verlander: Slated for one more rehab start

Verlander (hip) will not return from the 60-day injured list during the Tigers' upcoming home series against the Twins, suggesting that he will make at least one more rehab start, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reported Wednesday that Verlander was in line to return from the IL against Minnesota. However, the veteran right-hander needs at least one more rehab start before coming back to the majors, which will take place Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo, per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. He made one rehab start for Toledo this past Tuesday, when he tossed 64 pitches and allowed four hits while striking out three batters across five scoreless innings.