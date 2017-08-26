Tigers' Justin Verlander: Strong effort in Friday's no-decision
Verlander allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings Friday but came away with a no-decision in a 3-2 loss to the White Sox.
The veteran righty now sports a 2.49 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 69:15 K:BB in 61.1 innings since the All-Star break, and he continues to make contending teams who passed on the chance to trade for him at the deadline regret their decision. Despite his current form Verlander will be a risky fantasy play next week, as he takes the mound in Coors Field on Wednesday.
More News
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Fans nine in Sunday's win•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Taken deep three times Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Being discussed in trade to Houston•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Flirts with no-no in dominant outing•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Fans 10 in Friday victory•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Sent to revocable trade waivers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...