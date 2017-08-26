Tigers' Justin Verlander: Strong effort in Friday's no-decision

Verlander allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings Friday but came away with a no-decision in a 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

The veteran righty now sports a 2.49 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 69:15 K:BB in 61.1 innings since the All-Star break, and he continues to make contending teams who passed on the chance to trade for him at the deadline regret their decision. Despite his current form Verlander will be a risky fantasy play next week, as he takes the mound in Coors Field on Wednesday.