Tigers' Justin Verlander: Taken deep three times Tuesday
Verlander (8-8) took the loss against the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- over six innings while striking out eight.
The veteran righty fired 77 of 114 pitches for strikes, but a four-run fourth inning highlighted by an upper-deck blast from Joey Gallo saddled Verlander with his first loss in a month and snapped a streak of five straight quality starts. He still has an impressive 2.72 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 since the All-Star break, but Verlander will get a tough matchup in his next outing Sunday at home against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Being discussed in trade to Houston•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Flirts with no-no in dominant outing•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Fans 10 in Friday victory•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Sent to revocable trade waivers•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Likely staying put•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Cruises to win Sunday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...