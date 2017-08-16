Tigers' Justin Verlander: Taken deep three times Tuesday

Verlander (8-8) took the loss against the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- over six innings while striking out eight.

The veteran righty fired 77 of 114 pitches for strikes, but a four-run fourth inning highlighted by an upper-deck blast from Joey Gallo saddled Verlander with his first loss in a month and snapped a streak of five straight quality starts. He still has an impressive 2.72 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 since the All-Star break, but Verlander will get a tough matchup in his next outing Sunday at home against the Dodgers.