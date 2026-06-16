Tigers' Justin Verlander: Tosses 66 pitches in sim game

Verlander (hip) threw 66 pitches during a four-inning simulated game Monday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Verlander went up against the likes of Hao-Yu Lee, Jake Rogers and Wenceel Perez during Monday's sim game, per Petzold. Petzold also notes that it seems as though the Tigers aren't confident the veteran right-hander is ready to face major-league competition, despite being given a clean bill of health. It's not yet clear as to when Verlander will be activated from the 60-day injured list, though Saturday against the White Sox appears to be the next possibility.