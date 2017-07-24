Wilson recorded three strikeouts over 1.1 innings to collect his 12th save of the season during Sunday's win over Minnesota.

Wilson did serve up a solo home run to Brian Dozier in the ninth frame, but he was still able to hold on to record the save. He's shown flashes of inconsistency, but for the most part, Wilson has got the job done closing out games. After all, the 29-year-old lefty now sports a 2.82 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 12.8 K/9 and has converted 12 of 14 save opportunities this season.