Tigers' Justin Wilson: Collects four-out save Sunday
Wilson recorded three strikeouts over 1.1 innings to collect his 12th save of the season during Sunday's win over Minnesota.
Wilson did serve up a solo home run to Brian Dozier in the ninth frame, but he was still able to hold on to record the save. He's shown flashes of inconsistency, but for the most part, Wilson has got the job done closing out games. After all, the 29-year-old lefty now sports a 2.82 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 12.8 K/9 and has converted 12 of 14 save opportunities this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Notches 11th save Friday•
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Blows second save Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Provides clean inning Sunday•
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Closes out Cleveland•
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Polishes off Giants for save No. 9•
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Picks up eighth save Saturday•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...