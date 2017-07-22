Tigers' Justin Wilson: Notches 11th save Friday
Wilson walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to pick up his 11th save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Twins.
The left-hander bounced back nicely from Wednesday's blown save. Wilson now has a 2.45 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB in seven July appearances (7.1 innings) and is keeping his market value high if the Tigers decide to flip him to a contender at the trade deadline.
