Tigers' Justin Wilson: Notches 13th save Saturday
Wilson pitched a scoreless inning while allowing one hit to earn his 13th save Saturday against the Astros.
Wilson was protecting a two-run lead, and despite allowing a base runner, he shut the door on the Astros to pick up the save. He's recorded six saves this month, and he has an outstanding 2.68 ERA and 0.94 WHIP on the season, so he should continue to be a strong fantasy option at closer.
More News
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Collects four-out save Sunday•
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Notches 11th save Friday•
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Blows second save Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Provides clean inning Sunday•
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Closes out Cleveland•
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Polishes off Giants for save No. 9•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...