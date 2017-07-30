Wilson pitched a scoreless inning while allowing one hit to earn his 13th save Saturday against the Astros.

Wilson was protecting a two-run lead, and despite allowing a base runner, he shut the door on the Astros to pick up the save. He's recorded six saves this month, and he has an outstanding 2.68 ERA and 0.94 WHIP on the season, so he should continue to be a strong fantasy option at closer.