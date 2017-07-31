Tigers' Justin Wilson: Trade talks heating up
Wilson is highly likely to be traded sometime Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports. The Cubs are currently the frontrunner in trade talks.
Rosenthal added that the Dodgers, Nationals and Astros are also in the mix for the Tigers' closer, though Chicago is currently the most likely landing spot. Wilson is 13-for-15 in save opportunities this year and sports a 2.68 ERA, 16:13 BB:K and 0.94 WHIP through 40.1 innings, so it's no surprise that a handful of contending teams are interested in his services. Stay tuned -- likely for a trade announcement Sunday or Monday.
