Share Video

Link copied!

Malloy (undisclosed) will start at designated hitter and bat third for Triple-A Toledo in Sunday's game against St. Paul.

Malloy is back in action for Toledo for the first time since May 3 after missing more than a week with an undisclosed injury. The 24-year-old outfielder has maintained a .279/.424/.462 slash line over 132 plate appearances on the season.

More News