The Tigers recalled Malloy from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Malloy back with the big-league club, Jace Jung has been optioned to Toledo. Malloy was sent down to Triple-A earlier this month and has slashed .214/.347/.296 with one home run, 17 RBI, 14 runs scored and a 20:31 BB:K across 121 plate appearances with the Tigers this season.