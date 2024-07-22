Malloy went 1-for-3 with a walk and a grand slam in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Malloy provided all of his team's offense, taking Toronto starter Kevin Gausman deep in the fifth inning with the bases loaded. The rookie now has six home runs through 35 games as he continues to show good power potential. He's also been striking out roughly 33 percent of the time, though he encouragingly didn't have any strikeouts Sunday and drew his 14th walk of the season. If Malloy can continue to refine his approach at the plate, he could be primed for a strong finish to the year.