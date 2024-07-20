Share Video

Malloy is serving as the designated hitter and batting second in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

Malloy did not appear in the team's first game following the All-Star break Friday, but he'll slot in for Saturday's contest. The rookie has shown decent pop in a part-time role, hitting five home runs across 33 games, though he's batting just .219 and has struck out 34.5 percent of the time so far. He'll need to be a bit more consistent if he wants to earn more playing time.

