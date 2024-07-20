Malloy is serving as the designated hitter and batting second in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

Malloy did not appear in the team's first game following the All-Star break Friday, but he'll slot in for Saturday's contest. The rookie has shown decent pop in a part-time role, hitting five home runs across 33 games, though he's batting just .219 and has struck out 34.5 percent of the time so far. He'll need to be a bit more consistent if he wants to earn more playing time.