Share Video

Link copied!

Malloy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Malloy will take a seat for the series finale after he started the first two games in Atlanta while going 0-for-6 with a walk and four strikeouts. Mark Canha played first base in Tuesday's game but will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter Wednesday while Malloy hits the bench.

More News