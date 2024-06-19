Malloy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Malloy will take a seat for the series finale after he started the first two games in Atlanta while going 0-for-6 with a walk and four strikeouts. Mark Canha played first base in Tuesday's game but will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter Wednesday while Malloy hits the bench.
