default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Malloy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

This move corresponds to Reese Olson (blister) getting activated from the injured list. Malloy was recalled Wednesday, so his stay was brief. He has a .208/.339/.281 slash line with one home run in 46 games, with 15 of his 24 starts coming against southpaws.

More News