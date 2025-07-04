Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Heading back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malloy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
This move corresponds to Reese Olson (blister) getting activated from the injured list. Malloy was recalled Wednesday, so his stay was brief. He has a .208/.339/.281 slash line with one home run in 46 games, with 15 of his 24 starts coming against southpaws.
