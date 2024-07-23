Malloy went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-2 win over the Guardians.
Malloy opened the scoring with a two-run home run off Carlos Carrasco in the first inning. The rookie has now homered on back-to-back days and has seven long balls in 123 plate appearances this year. He also struck out three times to bring his season total to 42 but has still managed an impressive .279/.380/.605 slash in July.
