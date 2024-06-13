Malloy went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBI during Thursday's 7-2 win against the Nationals.

Malloy's second-career homer came with two outs in the sixth and broke a 1-1 tie while his seventh-inning double drove in two and provided the Tigers with their winning margin. The 24-year-old rookie, who was also hit by a pitch in his first at-bat, entered the game with just three hits in his first 20 big-league at-bats but has now reached base 11 times in 29 plate appearances since seeing his first action on June 3, with a couple of singles, two homers, a double, five walks and a hit-by-pitch.