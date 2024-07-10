Malloy went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-8, 10-inning loss to the Guardians.

Malloy had been out of the lineup the last two days, but he returned with a bang Tuesday, popping his fifth home run of the season across 28 games. While the power has been nice, the rookie is batting just .195 with a 35 percent strikeout rate. Malloy is taking his lumps, and he may not see consistent playing time as a result.