Malloy went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-8, 10-inning loss to the Guardians.
Malloy had been out of the lineup the last two days, but he returned with a bang Tuesday, popping his fifth home run of the season across 28 games. While the power has been nice, the rookie is batting just .195 with a 35 percent strikeout rate. Malloy is taking his lumps, and he may not see consistent playing time as a result.
