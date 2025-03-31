Now Playing

Malloy will serve as the designated hitter and bat in the leadoff spot against the Mariners on Monday.

Malloy was recalled by Detroit from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, and he'll waste no time getting into his first major-league action of the season. He appeared in three games for Toledo before being called up and went 5-for-11 with two walks, one home run and five RBI.

