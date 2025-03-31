Malloy will serve as the designated hitter and bat in the leadoff spot against the Mariners on Monday.
Malloy was recalled by Detroit from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, and he'll waste no time getting into his first major-league action of the season. He appeared in three games for Toledo before being called up and went 5-for-11 with two walks, one home run and five RBI.
More News
-
Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Recalled by Detroit•
-
Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Gets added competition•
-
Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Back in action•
-
Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Scratched with illness•
-
Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Continues solid spring•