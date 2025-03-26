The Tigers optioned Malloy to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Malloy had a solid spring in slashing .314/.397/.373, but he wasn't able to land an Opening Day roster spot even with the Tigers battling multiple injuries. Ryan Kreidler was awarded the Tigers' final roster spot.
